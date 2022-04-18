I set up a gambling account ended up making a large amount of money. I have verified my ID and proof of address and I want to withdraw, but I need a proof of ownership of the bank account that funded the gambling account:

Proof of Payment: account ownership showing your deposit made to us: Copy of a physical document, the original PDF file or a screenshot of your online banking pages showing your account number and your name as the account holder.

The problem is that when I set the gambling account up with my friend he just paid the deposit for both of us from his bank account. Our current plan is for him to add me onto his bank account so that I can get proof of ownership. Are there any alternatives to this and what would there be any consequences of adding me on and removing me as an owner after the money is withdrawn?