I set up a gambling account ended up making a large amount of money. I have verified my ID and proof of address and I want to withdraw, but I need a proof of ownership of the bank account that funded the gambling account:

Proof of Payment: account ownership showing your deposit made to us:

  • Copy of a physical document, the original PDF file or a screenshot of your online banking pages showing your account number and your name as the account holder.

The problem is that when I set the gambling account up with my friend he just paid the deposit for both of us from his bank account. Our current plan is for him to add me onto his bank account so that I can get proof of ownership. Are there any alternatives to this and what would there be any consequences of adding me on and removing me as an owner after the money is withdrawn?

  • Can you be more specific about "gambling account"? Do you mean an account with a casino, or an online casino?
  • Wouldn't the simplest way of doing this be to get your friend to withdraw the money and then give you your share?
    Could this be a scam?
  • Is this site legally operating in your jurisdiction? If yes, highly suggest you seek out guidelines / support from your provincial gambling authority to see if they have a FAQ about what such a site is / isn't allowed to ask from you. If no... you may be in a pickle.
  • The problem at the moment is that what you are trying to do is indistinguishable from money laundering. Pay money in from one account. Gamble with it - you win some, you lose some. Then get your winnings paid out into a completely different account.
