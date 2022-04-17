0

(To start, i know the Roth 401k uses after tax dollars, and i know that the IRS allows further “after-tax contributions.” This makes it seem kind of confusing, as it would appear I’m asking about making after-tax contributions when I’ve already been making after tax contributions.)

I’m a bit confused as to the mechanics - I currently am maxing out a Roth 401k. If I wanted to make further contributions to my retirement account (the after-tax contribution), assuming allowed by my 401k administrator, what would that mean?

What’s the tax treatment for after-tax contribution vs. the usual contribution (i.e., the limit for tax deferred)

Would the money be put in the existing Roth 401k or some other type of account?

Would I have to do some kind of IRA rollover instead?

After-tax contributions are not Roth.

In Roth accounts, the contributions are after-tax, and the gains are tax free when distributions are qualified. The goal is to provide tax-free retirement income while paying the taxes upfront on the contributions.

After-tax contributions work differently. You are paying taxes upfront on these contributions as well, but they go into the Traditional 401(k) account, where distributions are then taxed when taken. So in essence, you're creating a basis in your traditional 401(k) which you need to track and account for when taking distributions, so that you don't pay tax twice on the same money.

What you can do, however, if the plan allows this, is a "Mega-backdoor" Roth contribution: You contribute "after-tax" traditional contribution which you then immediately convert to Roth (either within the plan, or by rolling over into Roth IRA). The conversion is a taxable event, but in 401(k) (as opposed to IRA) there's no pro-rate rule. You can track money by source and only convert after-tax contributions and their earnings. Thus, if you convert right after contributing, you'll have no additional taxes due and all the future gains would become Roth and end up being tax-free at retirement.

This is a nice loophole that was supposed to be closed in the BBB act that has stalled in Senate earlier this year.

