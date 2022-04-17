(To start, i know the Roth 401k uses after tax dollars, and i know that the IRS allows further “after-tax contributions.” This makes it seem kind of confusing, as it would appear I’m asking about making after-tax contributions when I’ve already been making after tax contributions.)

I’m a bit confused as to the mechanics - I currently am maxing out a Roth 401k. If I wanted to make further contributions to my retirement account (the after-tax contribution), assuming allowed by my 401k administrator, what would that mean?

What’s the tax treatment for after-tax contribution vs. the usual contribution (i.e., the limit for tax deferred)

Would the money be put in the existing Roth 401k or some other type of account?

Would I have to do some kind of IRA rollover instead?