I receive a W-2, as an employee, and I now work a permanent hybrid schedule but I can come into the office if I want to. I'm classified by HR as a hybrid employee. I know the federal home office deduction is suspended for W-2 employees until 2025. But New York State will still accept it on their tax returns. The question is do I have merit to claim the home office deduction?

I work a few days at home and a couple of days in the office. It is not because of covid-19 but the work culture changing as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, my employer allows me to voluntarily come into the office on the days I work remotely. They're not stopping me from coming in. It's optional.

So, with all that being said, can I claim a home office expenses deduction for NY State? I It feels like a gray area. What's my main office? I'm not sure. It's 60-70% remote and 30-40% in the office. My employer is not barring me from the building on the days I work remote and HR classifies me as hybrid. I don't know what the right answer is here.

For the W-2 Employee expenses deduction, can I deduct things you would normally deduct for home office deduction such as a portion of my utility bills, coffee supplies, and my home office square footage?

