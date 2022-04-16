I'm reading the instructions for 2021 Line 7 for the 1040 and noticed the following
Capital Gain or (Loss)
If you sold a capital asset, such as a stock or bond, you must complete and attach Form 8949 and Schedule D.
Personally I did not initiate/trigger the sale of any of my stocks, ETFs, etc. Neither have I sold any shares of my mutual funds. However it appears I can still have capital gains counted under my name. Are there certain assets that trade in my name where the gains are counted to my income but which were not actively initiated from sales that I triggered? What sort of assets have this property?
To add some context even though I did not sell any shares of my mutual funds the brokerage still issued me a
Form 8949--so they apparently sell and trade on my behalf, and I accrue capital gains under my name, not the brokerage's. So it must be the case that selling a capital asset does not have to be directly initiated from the account holder but can also include anyone the account holder delegated such authority to. Maybe I'm mistaken in this characterization but this "passive" if you will sale and collecting of capital gains. Is this accurate?