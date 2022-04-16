I'm reading the instructions for 2021 Line 7 for the 1040 and noticed the following

Capital Gain or (Loss) If you sold a capital asset, such as a stock or bond, you must complete and attach Form 8949 and Schedule D.

Personally I did not initiate/trigger the sale of any of my stocks, ETFs, etc. Neither have I sold any shares of my mutual funds. However it appears I can still have capital gains counted under my name. Are there certain assets that trade in my name where the gains are counted to my income but which were not actively initiated from sales that I triggered? What sort of assets have this property?