0

I'm reading the instructions for 2021 Line 7 for the 1040 and noticed the following

Capital Gain or (Loss)

If you sold a capital asset, such as a stock or bond, you must complete and attach Form 8949 and Schedule D.

Personally I did not initiate/trigger the sale of any of my stocks, ETFs, etc. Neither have I sold any shares of my mutual funds. However it appears I can still have capital gains counted under my name. Are there certain assets that trade in my name where the gains are counted to my income but which were not actively initiated from sales that I triggered? What sort of assets have this property?

To add some context even though I did not sell any shares of my mutual funds the brokerage still issued me a Form 8949--so they apparently sell and trade on my behalf, and I accrue capital gains under my name, not the brokerage's. So it must be the case that selling a capital asset does not have to be directly initiated from the account holder but can also include anyone the account holder delegated such authority to. Maybe I'm mistaken in this characterization but this "passive" if you will sale and collecting of capital gains. Is this accurate?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

So it must be the case that selling a capital asset does not have to be directly initiated from the account holder but can also include anyone the account holder delegated such authority to.

The IRS and the tax law do not care who you delegate your authority to, it is still your authority. If an agent does something on your behalf - for tax (and many times legal) purposes it was you who had done it.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.