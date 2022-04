I am looking at the company Lennar. I noticed that it has two classes of common stock. The symbol for the two classes are LEN and LEN.B. As far as I can tell, the second one (LEN.B) is at least as good as the first one. In addition LEN.B has more voting. However, the share price of LEN.B is less than LEN. Therefore, I am thinking I missing something. What am I missing?