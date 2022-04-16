0

I have two 1098 forms: One from the lending institution and another from the Corporation. For the lending institution 1098 form, I deduct the mortgage interest and there are no real estate taxes. It's a secured loan.

For the Corporation 1098, I have mortgage interest and real estate taxes. Box 7 is not checked, however, and Box 8 is blank. Despite that, I'm still thinking it's likely a secured loan. What makes me say that?

Well, the letter I received from the Corporation's accounting firm states: "Tenant-shareholders in a cooperative housing corporation are permitted to claim a deduction on their 2021 income tax returns for their proportionate share of real estate taxes and interest paid or incurred by the Corporation."

If it's a secured loan, then the mortgage interest is tax-deductible, is that correct? If so, then, conversely, an unsecured loan's mortgage interest is not tax-deductible.

With all that being said, would you say my share of the corporation's mortgage is a secured or unsecured loan?

Whether the loan is secured or unsecured is detailed in the loan documents. Have you signed a mortgage agreement/trust deed? That would be the securing document.

The fact that you got a 1098 for that loan tells us that in very high likelihood it is a secured loan. 1098 is a form for Mortgage Interest Statement, and the Mortgage is defined in its instructions as:

A mortgage is any obligation secured by real property.

  • The Corporation's mortgage loan document I don't get a copy of and it's not something I'd have signed. That's a loan taken out by the corporation. I have a separate mortgage loan with a bank which I signed. With a co-cop, I have shares of the corporation and the 1098 they send me is the mortgage interest and real estate taxes for my shares. The tax software does not deduct the corporation's interest if I say it's unsecured. If I say it's secured, the tax software deducts their interest. Their accounting firm states I'm entitled to deduct it, however. I feel like it's a secured loan.
