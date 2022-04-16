0

I have a Series EE U.S. savings bond that matured in 2018, but I still haven't redeemed it.

What do I put for the payer's name on 2018 Schedule B (Form 1040), line 1?

More details:

IRS Publication 550 says that as an individual tax payer using the cash method of reporting income, I can report the interest on my Series EE US savings bond using method 1: "Postpone reporting the interest until the earlier of the year you cash or dispose of the bonds or the year in which they mature."

I have to file Schedule B (Form 1040) because I had over $1,500 of taxable interest.

