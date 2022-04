My daughter graduated in 2017 with BS degree. She received scholarship money about $100,000 in 4 years. So I took money from 529 only for room and board and so there is left over money in 529. I waited 5 years for her to go for higher studies so I could use the remaining money. But she is not going to study any more.

Now I would like to know if I could withdraw all of my money from 529 which is less than $100,000 without penalty?