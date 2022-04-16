I'm looking to invest some money and the investing website I looked at had two funds which looked near identical so I messaged the company asking what the difference was and they responded by saying that one of the funds was domiciled in Ireland and the other was domiciled in the UK, but that they invested in nearly the exact same shares. The only other difference was that the UK domiciled one was set up far more recently, within the last couple of years and so has fewer investors in it. They did say that this probably wouldn't matter to most investors but that there might be some tax differences which they didn't elaborate on.

Checking on the HMRC website I could only find information regarding what effect the domicile of the tax payer has not what effect the domicile of the fund has.

If relevant, I both live and am domiciled in the UK, and would be looking to invest in a stocks and shares ISA.