It is well-known that certain countries, such as China, Russia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, were involved in crimes against humanity or serious human rights abuses, and certain companies were complicit or even helped commit these abuses.

I want to completely avoid investing in these countries and companies.

While Responsible Returns is a great tool to search for more ethical super funds, what I want is to completely blacklist these countries and companies.

Basically, I want a "personalized SDN list" such that if I put a given country or company onto the list, the super fund would respect my choice and invest none of my money in that country or company.

Are there super funds that support this feature?