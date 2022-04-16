0

My situation is as follows: In 2017 I've received an ~$18k income from US sources while living in Ireland (also I'm not a US citizen and was not a US resident at that time).

I have moved to US since (2019) and filed US tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

I have just received the notification from IRS that I have a "missing" tax return from 2017. Was in my situation I supposed to file a return in US even though I was not a US tax resident?
If so, do I need to file a 1040NR form now for 2017? What is a good software to do that? (TurboTax, FreeTaxUSA don't seem to support filing 1040NR =)

Also looking at the form 1040NR now - how do I answer questions about residence/etc. Do I specify the information that was true as of 2017 or information that is true now?

  What exactly did they say? Was any income reported on your SSN in 2017? Did you even have a SSN?
