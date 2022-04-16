I looked up the answer to this question with the specific details that it has but couldn't find one.

Let's say you have a work-from-home job with a NYC-based company. You are a NY resident and you live in NYC. One month into the job you decide (your choice) to change your state and go to Seattle and become a WA resident. The company does not have an office in WA. You notify the company of your address change. I am assuming the new address is what gets listed on your W2 and as far as the IRS is concerned, you are a WA resident. In this case, what happens to the NY/NYC tax that has been withheld from your paychecks up to that point? Will you be paid back the NY state tax when you file your taxes the following April?