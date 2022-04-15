This is regarding US Federal taxes (and California state taxes). Last year in February we purchased a second home property (via mortgage) and have made numerous renovations and repairs to it up until present day (i.e. in both tax year '21 and '22). I have decided I will be renting it out in the next couple of months, so as far as I know, the property is not considered 'in service' as of yet.

For tax year 2021 - as I understand it I will not be able to start depreciating the property yet (I will in year 2022 assuming I advertise it for rent). So, other than possibly deducting mortgage interest (if it ends up being worth it tbd) or property taxes - is there anything special I should be doing on my taxes for '21?

One thing I don't understand, are the capital improvements I did in 2021 (when it was not in service) treated any differently than the ones I do when it is in service? I.e. do I still get to depreciate those on my next tax return that the property goes into service?