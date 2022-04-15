0

I worked through the 2022 IRS Tax Withholding Estimator recently to make sure my withholdings were correct. To my surprise it said I would owe a lot of money. I usually try to make things such that I get a very small return each year. When I looked at the amount of money I would owe, it was almost equal to the amount of the child tax credit. Currently I do not receive the child tax prepayments because I just change my withholdings accordingly.

I didn't see a way in the withholding estimator to signify whether or not I was receiving these prepayments. So I'm guessing it is assuming that I do receive those prepayments. I'm hoping someone here can confirm that it indeed does. Otherwise I need to make significant modifications to my withholdings.

