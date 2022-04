With the I Savings Bonds rate at 7.12%, I'm thinking about buying some. From my understanding:

You have to hold them for at least one year

If you cash them out before 5 years, you lose the previous three months of interest.

My question is, if you buy a fixed rate bond, do you get that same rate until you cash it out? For example, if I buy an I Savings Bond today, would I get that 7.12% every year until I cash out if I just hold it? Or, do you have to re-buy the bond every year?

Thank you.