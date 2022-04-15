0

I have about 12,000 shares of stock in a company called Cardinal and Parker Inc. I want to sell my shares of said company but the problem I'm having is I can't seem to locate any current information on the company. The only thing I can find out about them is they were incorporated on July 10,1987 and the company hasn't paid state taxes since 1988 but the company has not closed. Ive tried researching to see if there was a merger or acquisition but I can't find anything concrete. Does anybody have any advice on what you do?

  • What country is it incorporated in?
    – littleadv
