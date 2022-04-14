0

If a person is unconscious at the hospital and needs treatment, the hospital may try to reach a relative to give consent to treat. If that relative gives consent to treat, does that make them financially liable for medical bills?

Improve this question
2
  • 1
    I hope not. The idea is to find someone who is presumably familiar with the patient's wishes, not to find someone for whom the decision to treat will be based solely on financial considerations. In any case, this requires a jurisdiction to answer.
    – chepner
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    The patient still gets the bill, but if the patient's wishes were disregarded by the relative perhaps a lawsuit could follow, better asked on law.stackexchange.com though.
    – Hart CO
    54 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.