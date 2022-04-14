If a person is unconscious at the hospital and needs treatment, the hospital may try to reach a relative to give consent to treat. If that relative gives consent to treat, does that make them financially liable for medical bills?
1I hope not. The idea is to find someone who is presumably familiar with the patient's wishes, not to find someone for whom the decision to treat will be based solely on financial considerations. In any case, this requires a jurisdiction to answer.– chepner1 hour ago
1The patient still gets the bill, but if the patient's wishes were disregarded by the relative perhaps a lawsuit could follow, better asked on law.stackexchange.com though.– Hart CO54 mins ago