With regard to the current coverage of Musk announcing his wish to turn Twitter into a private company, I'd appreciate some clarification:
Twitter stock, according to Yahoo Finance, is owned by various shareholders. Normally, a hostile takeover bid would be successful if a certain percentage of those shareholders would accept the bid (as far as I gather, it generally needn't even be 50% + 1 shares).
How can I look up what kinds of Twitter stock types exist?
In the current case of Musk and Twitter, when he says "private company", does this refer solely to a state where all shares are owned by one entity, or are there other interpretations?
If Musk were to own a certain percentage of Twitter shares, could he force the other shareholders to sell their shares to him? If so, what would that percentage need to be?
Can there exist a shareholder who owns a minority stake and who does not want to surrender that stake, so that he would prevent the company from fundamentally changing its corporate status?