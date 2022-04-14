Little late for the topic, but Id still like to here opinions, advice, and learn. I'm a Sole Proprietor. I have a couple Amazon and eBay stores that I run. Looking at setting up a website at some point of 2022. I know about most (I think) of the write offs small business owners can use when their house doubles as their workplace. What Im more so wondering is how do people in this field (E-Comm - Online Sales) finagle their numbers slightly to benefit them or benefit them a tad more? Seems to be a reoccurring theme with this field is that everyone LOVES TAX SEASON, when a majority of the population dread it. I dont claim to understand how it all works in enough detail to know what people are doing with the numbers, but I dont see how you could do well in sales AND get a nice little lump of money at Tax Time, because you would need to show losses in order to keep your taxable income low(er). If you show all kinds of losses, then you didn't do amazing in sales. Unless of course you're on a massive scare I guess like a Big Brand Retailer.

Ill learn and know more going forward after I see how this filing went, but I just kind of have this nervous anxiety, because I have NO IDEA what to expect.