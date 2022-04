I have different credit cards and they give me different cashback rates depending on the category. For example, I get 5% cashback from dining with credit card A but only 1% from dining with credit card B.

I had a meal in a restaurant and paid with my credit card B. The next day I realised that I should have paid with my credit A as it gives me more cashback. In this case, is there anything that I can do to change the payment method?