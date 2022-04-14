Almost half my taxable income last year arrived in late December, in the form of two things: 1) a large Christmas bonus (company politics mean I haven't had a real raise in a decade, but my bonus has been growing to compensate), and 2) mutual funds doing whatever it is they do to turn market movement into real income. This resulted in my tax withholding being almost $7000 too low.

How can I get the correct amount withheld? The usual method of computing your taxes throughout the year and adjusting your W-4 to compensate doesn't apply, since I don't know the size of either of these until after I get my final paycheck of the year. A lump withholding wouldn't be too effective either, since that involves predicting what the markets will do.