Almost half my taxable income last year arrived in late December, in the form of two things: 1) a large Christmas bonus (company politics mean I haven't had a real raise in a decade, but my bonus has been growing to compensate), and 2) mutual funds doing whatever it is they do to turn market movement into real income. This resulted in my tax withholding being almost $7000 too low.

How can I get the correct amount withheld? The usual method of computing your taxes throughout the year and adjusting your W-4 to compensate doesn't apply, since I don't know the size of either of these until after I get my final paycheck of the year. A lump withholding wouldn't be too effective either, since that involves predicting what the markets will do.

The most obvious answer is to pay an estimated tax (using form 1040-ES) for the year-end lump sum income items you have. The last 1040-ES payment date is January 15th of the year after, precisely to account for situation like yours. By that time you already know exactly how much your income was and how much was withheld and can calculate the missing portion to submit with the 1040-ES.

Alternatively, you can add "other income" to your W4 with your estimates of these items, and deal with over/under withholding at tax time.

Another option is to adjust your supplemental withholding rates (those are the withholding rates for the bonus payment). However, not all employers allow that.

