I received a medical bill of $150.00 and I made a payment of $149.99 (just as an experiment) so technically I own the clinic $0.01.
I am curious what will happen to this tiny debt.
- It will cost them more money than the debt itself to send me another bill. In this case, will they keep sending me bills anyway?
- Will they eventually sell this debt to a collection agency? Will any collection agency bother to buy such a small bill? If so, at what price?
- Will this unpaid tiny bill eventually affect my credit score?
- What will most likely happen to this unpaid bill? What can theoretically happen?