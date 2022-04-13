In the IRS instructions for Form 1128, under When to File, it says:

To request a ruling to adopt, change, or retain a tax year, file Form 1128 by the due date (not including extensions) of the federal income tax return for the first effective year.

I also read in Topic No. 301 When, How, and Where to File, "If you use a fiscal year (tax year ending on the last day of any month other than December), your return is due on or before the 15th day of the fourth month after the close of your fiscal year."

Does this mean that the application deadline for changing a tax year is 4 months + 15 days after the end of the new tax year, or after the old one?