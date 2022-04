I made a contribution to my traditional IRA account for 2021. Later I learned from my CPA that since we had already reached the deduction limit of 125k for a couple, we won't be getting any tax break for contribution to traditional IRA. So, I have been thinking if I won't be getting any tax break by contributing to the tax advantaged account, I might as well make a contribution to the Roth IRA instead.

Is there a way to do something like such?