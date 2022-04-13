I am filing my federal return as Married Joint and two state returns, one as married joint and one as married separate. This is due to one spouse living/working in the second state for part of the year. The state of Virginia is the state where only one spouse worked and I checked with their state laws and this is allowed.

Questions: Do I include both spouse's W2's with that return or only the one with Virinia taxes witheld/paid since they will have the federal return in the envelope with it that shows both spouse's incomes?