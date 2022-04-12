0

I am trying to study the historical returns of several indices since, even though one can google "historical S&P500 returns", I want to perform some more realistic analyses, that would include DCA strategies, fees from e.g. ETF or fund managers as well as broker fees and taxes.

Where can I find accurate historical data (for as far back as possible) for the most common market indices like S&P500, EUROSTOXX50 or Nikkei 225? Note: I am willing to pay if necessary, I would consider this a "research fee".

Thanks a lot.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.