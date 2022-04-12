I am trying to study the historical returns of several indices since, even though one can google "historical S&P500 returns", I want to perform some more realistic analyses, that would include DCA strategies, fees from e.g. ETF or fund managers as well as broker fees and taxes.

Where can I find accurate historical data (for as far back as possible) for the most common market indices like S&P500, EUROSTOXX50 or Nikkei 225? Note: I am willing to pay if necessary, I would consider this a "research fee".

Thanks a lot.