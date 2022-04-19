The refund is based on the difference between what was withheld and what you should have paid. Most states use a state specific W-4 to tell the employer how much to withhold.

It is possible that the numbers you entered on the Pennsylvania W-4 resulted in more accurate withholding in Pennsylvania, compared to the New York W-4 and New York income.

The difference in the rates is only important when comparing the amount you should have paid. The accuracy and thus the refund depends on the individual income profile, and the numbers on the W-4.