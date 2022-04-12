Suppose a person had the same salary as 2020 and lived in NY and got a refund. Also suppose he lived in PA in 2021 and didn't get a refund? Why would this be the case? I thought PA tax was lower than NY tax?
1 Answer
The refund is based on the difference between what was withheld and what you should have paid. Most states use a state specific W-4 to tell the employer how much to withhold.
It is possible that the numbers you entered on the Pennsylvania W-4 resulted in more accurate withholding in Pennsylvania, compared to the New York W-4 and New York income.
The difference in the rates is only important when comparing the amount you should have paid. The accuracy and thus the refund depends on the individual income profile, and the numbers on the W-4.
W-2 or W-4? Does turbo tax use W-4? 57 mins ago
@taxguys322 your W-4 is the form you filled out when you began employment to ask your employer what to pay in on your behalf. It asked you how many dependents you have and similar. Your W-2 is the form you get from your employer in January that is a record of what was actually paid in taxes and what the employer paid you. Turbo Tax uses the information on your W-2 to calculate the difference between what you actually paid in (as recorded on W-2) and what you should have paid in (per calculation). In fact, if you ended up owing taxes, you may choose to amend your W-4. 46 mins ago
@R.Hamilton: amend as in change W-4? Do I still have time to do that? 42 mins ago
@taxguys322 If you modify a state or federal W-4 the changes will start on the next paycheck after the company processes it, and continue until you submit a new W-4 or change employers. It does nothing for the paychecks already received. 36 mins ago