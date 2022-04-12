0

I just received an appraisal report claiming that the house I'm buying is worth $7,000 under the price that I'm paying. However, the appraisal report shows that the appraiser was given a contract price of $12,000 less than it actually is.

Various websites claim that relatively few houses are appraised under contract price, and the report explicitly says that the appraiser considered the contract while appraising the property.

What can/should I do here? I can find an extra $7,000 to match that price, but I'd really rather not if possible (I'm doing a 20% down payment already). Are there actually benefits to a lower appraisal (perhaps tax related?) that mean that this is good for me and I should keep my mouth shut about it? Can I force the bank to re-appraise it? Is that worth it (as the sellers would presumably notice a second appraiser coming by)?

    Can you for the bank to re-appraise? Probably not. Can you ask them and offer to pay for an updated appraisal? It's possible. In theory the appraisal should not depend on the offer price but in practice it often does.
    – jwh20
    1 hour ago
  • Well, yes, the "in practice" bit is the bit I'm concerned about. If all that this will affect is the extra $7k I may just send the originator an annoyed email and check any more documents I get from them very carefully for accuracy...
    – fmt
    1 hour ago
  • A realtor I'm working with in the midwest told me that almost every house he's been involved with has had the appraisal come in under the contract price. Buyers are just having to find the extra cash.
    – mkennedy
    23 mins ago

