I just received an appraisal report claiming that the house I'm buying is worth $7,000 under the price that I'm paying. However, the appraisal report shows that the appraiser was given a contract price of $12,000 less than it actually is.

Various websites claim that relatively few houses are appraised under contract price, and the report explicitly says that the appraiser considered the contract while appraising the property.

What can/should I do here? I can find an extra $7,000 to match that price, but I'd really rather not if possible (I'm doing a 20% down payment already). Are there actually benefits to a lower appraisal (perhaps tax related?) that mean that this is good for me and I should keep my mouth shut about it? Can I force the bank to re-appraise it? Is that worth it (as the sellers would presumably notice a second appraiser coming by)?