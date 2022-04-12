I found that
Medical University of Vienna, AT pays EUR 2300/month to a PhD student.
Jagellonian University, PL pays PLN 2600/month to a PhD student.
Considering the living cost and inflation, which one is more profitable for a Ph.D. student?
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I found that
Medical University of Vienna, AT pays EUR 2300/month to a PhD student.
Jagellonian University, PL pays PLN 2600/month to a PhD student.
Considering the living cost and inflation, which one is more profitable for a Ph.D. student?