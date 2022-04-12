-2

I found that

  1. Medical University of Vienna, AT pays EUR 2300/month to a PhD student.

  2. Jagellonian University, PL pays PLN 2600/month to a PhD student.

Considering the living cost and inflation, which one is more profitable for a Ph.D. student?

