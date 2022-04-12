My siblings and I owned inherited rental property from our parents. Before my mother's death she controlled the property (main house and adjacent rentals) and collected the rent because, the siblings gained an interest in the property once my dad died through probate. Since my mother's death, my brother collects the rent from the rental property, keeps it all and refuses to share. How can I force my sibling to share rent money he collected from property we both inherited? Can I sue him in small claims court and on what grounds? The property taxes are delinquent - what can I do to force him to pay the property taxes with the monies from the rental? I don't have the funds to sue him in civil court. Can you sue in small claims court to have some of the funds from the rental pay for the property taxes? Any input would be helpful.