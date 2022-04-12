0

I use TurboTax and a couple of years ago I lost money in the stock market. I haven't made any money in the stock market since then but plan to start investing again and wanted to make sure that the government has my losses logged. I did file them in my 2020 taxes but am unsure how to make sure they roll over into the current year. What form do I need to fill out?

If you've been using TurboTax every year it'll almost certainly import your capital loss carryover from previous years. If not, it should allow you to enter this information. Either way, check on Schedule D lines 6 and 14 to verify your short- and long-term capital loss carryovers. These lines refer to a worksheet for calculating the carryovers here.

  • How would I input losses post fact. I have losses in 2019 that I never used and did not file in 2020. How do I add those in?
    – Gerold Astor
    46 mins ago
  • I don't use TurboTax anymore so it's difficult to say but it should ask you if it doesn't import it automatically. If you didn't file in 2020 presumably it's because your taxable income was 0, and therefore your capital loss carryover would stay intact.
    – Craig W
    39 mins ago

