My spouse is self-employed and has significant expenses that he can write off, eg home office expenses. For him, itemized deductions makes total sense compared to standard.

I'm also working from home (remotely) but I'm an employee so apparently I can't claim home office expenses as deductions (weird). Therefore for me, itemized deductions make no sense compared to standard.

My income is much higher than my spouse's, so I'm guessing we will file jointly. It would make logical sense to me that we could add up the standard deduction for my income and the itemized deductions for his income to calculate our total deductions, but I'm not reading anywhere that this is a possibility: can someone please confirm that this is not possible? Any advice on what to do in our situation? Many thanks.