I'm considering a surgery which would be covered by an FSA account. However I have not contributed anything to my FSA account, and it would take two years of max allowed amount ($2,850) to cover the total cost of the surgery. Is the following scenario legal?

I would get a medical loan with 0% interest for two years and get the surgery this year, for the next two years as my payroll has FSA deductions I would pay off the loan with the FSA contributions.