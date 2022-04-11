0

Foreigner filing US taxes with 1040NR. I own stock of a US company in a foreign brokerage account and had US tax withheld from dividends based on w8ben. How do I report this income on my tax return?

Improve this question
New contributor
non001001 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

non001001 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.