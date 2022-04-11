What should one do with excess capital losses?

Suppose I need to sell some stock to fund a down payment on a house, and I have long term gains, short term gains, and long term losses to choose from. From what I understand, it's best to sell the short term capital losses first. What are the pros and cons of the following 3 options?

Option 1. Sell short term capital losses to fund the down payment. Don't sell anything else. Use $3000 of the capital losses to reduce my tax bill and carryover the rest into future years.

Option 2. Sell short term capital losses to fund the down payment. Sell short term capital gains until I reach net gains of 0, and reinvest those proceeds in the same stock, effectively resetting its cost basis to be lower. Is this essentially tax-gain harvesting? Normally I wouldn't be interested in tax-gain harvesting, but maybe it would make sense if I have capital losses to spare.

Option 3. Sell only enough to pay for the down payment, but use a mix of short term gains and losses to have net 0 gains.

What is generally the best option in this situation?