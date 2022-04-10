You're close but your explanation needs some fine tuning.

Creating a new option position means to 'open'. It can be 'buy to open' (going long the option) or sell to open' (going short the option).

If you buy the Apr 14 $14 put, you have the right to sell the stock anytime between now and expiration for $14 (exercise). You do not have to own the stock to do so, in which case you would end up with a short position in the stock as long as it was borrowable at the time of exercise.

You could also close the long put position by 'selling to close'.

A word of caution: The last few weeks before an option's expiration is a period of increasingly rapid theta decay. That means that unless your stock drops, much or even all of the option's time premium is going to be lost by 4/14 which is only 4 days away (the market is closed on Friday for the holiday). You really need to be right about this or it's a loser in no time at all.