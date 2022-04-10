I am a nonresident alien NRA in California. I am an ordinary employee in a tech company, that's my job. I have no business. Aside from my job I trade stock by myself. So if I have capital gain, my tax rate is flat, which is 30%.

Suppose I lost 100K in tax year 2020. And in tax year 2021 I gained 10K. Now, the question is, in tax year 2021, do I need to pay capital gain tax for the 10K gain, or I don't need to, because if my previous 100K loss is carried over (deducted), in tax year 2021 I am still having 90K loss?

So you can see this question is not about deducting loss against taxable income. It's about loss carryover. If I need to pay 10K gain tax, I am fucked up as NRA.

Thank you so much!