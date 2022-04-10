My niece works for a securities firm as registered broker, (not CFP) - her mother, my sister, inherited a large sum of money and will be investing 100% of her funds with her daughters business. Is this a conflict of interest?
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
My niece works for a securities firm as registered broker, (not CFP) - her mother, my sister, inherited a large sum of money and will be investing 100% of her funds with her daughters business. Is this a conflict of interest?