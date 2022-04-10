0

If you search eur to usd on Google, you'll see a chart.

The chart starts from 198x as below:

enter image description here

However, on this Wikipedia page. It says

The euro came into existence on 1 January 1999

Is it a Google mistake? What does the data before 1999 mean?

