7

If you search eur to usd on Google, you'll see a chart.

The chart starts from 198x as below:

enter image description here

However, on this Wikipedia page. It says

The euro came into existence on 1 January 1999

Is it a Google mistake? What does the data before 1999 mean?

Improve this question
0

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
16

The same wiki page says EUR replaced ECU with 1:1 rate. So history before 1999 likely represents ECU/USD rate.

However, I'm not sure why is starts in 1982 then, as ECU was introduced in 1979.

Improve this answer
New contributor
rvs is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 11
    Looks like all their data goes back to 16 Apr 1982, e.g. GBP/USD has the same starting point.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    20 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.