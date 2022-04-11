If you search
eur to usd on Google, you'll see a chart.
The chart starts from 198x as below:
However, on this Wikipedia page. It says
The euro came into existence on 1 January 1999
Is it a Google mistake? What does the data before 1999 mean?
The same wiki page says EUR replaced ECU with 1:1 rate. So history before 1999 likely represents ECU/USD rate.
However, I'm not sure why is starts in 1982 then, as ECU was introduced in 1979.