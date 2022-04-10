Some companies use bill.com to pay their contractors.
Bill.com website states this:
Note: To successfully receive a payment by a Bill.com customer will have to meet the following criteria:
-
Your personal or business address must be within the United States or Puerto Rico
-
Your corporation, partnership, or other organization must be organized under the laws of the United States.
If you don't meet these conditions, you can still receive a payment via Bill.com international payments. Please contact your customer to set up international payments through Bill.com.
When you open a USD account in Wise (previously TransferWise), it gives you two types of details:
- To receive USD from bank accounts inside the US (has a routing number).
- To receive USD from bank accounts outside the US (has a SWIFT number).
Both types of details provide a US address. However Wise's headquarters are located in the UK.
How therefore can a company pay via bill.com to a Wise USD bank account of a non-US resident? Will a local transfer via a routing number not work, because it's not an international payment?
Will it then be possible to send money from a US bank to a Wise USD account (which shows a US address) via SWIFT? Also when revealing the SWIFT number for the Wise USD account it says:
We’ll return payments from countries not on this list to the sender.
The list includes the United States. Does it mean that SWIFT payments from a US bank to a Wise USD account are possible?
If the previous ways aren't possible, would it then be possible to receive USD (converted to Euro) from a US bank to a Wise Euro account (which shows a Belgian address)? This would be an international payment.
If all or several of these ways are possible, which one then would be the best?