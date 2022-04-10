Some companies use bill.com to pay their contractors.

Bill.com website states this:

Note: To successfully receive a payment by a Bill.com customer will have to meet the following criteria: Your personal or business address must be within the United States or Puerto Rico

Your corporation, partnership, or other organization must be organized under the laws of the United States. If you don't meet these conditions, you can still receive a payment via Bill.com international payments. Please contact your customer to set up international payments through Bill.com.

When you open a USD account in Wise (previously TransferWise), it gives you two types of details:

To receive USD from bank accounts inside the US (has a routing number).

To receive USD from bank accounts outside the US (has a SWIFT number).

Both types of details provide a US address. However Wise's headquarters are located in the UK.

How therefore can a company pay via bill.com to a Wise USD bank account of a non-US resident? Will a local transfer via a routing number not work, because it's not an international payment?

Will it then be possible to send money from a US bank to a Wise USD account (which shows a US address) via SWIFT? Also when revealing the SWIFT number for the Wise USD account it says:

We’ll return payments from countries not on this list to the sender.

The list includes the United States. Does it mean that SWIFT payments from a US bank to a Wise USD account are possible?

If the previous ways aren't possible, would it then be possible to receive USD (converted to Euro) from a US bank to a Wise Euro account (which shows a Belgian address)? This would be an international payment.

If all or several of these ways are possible, which one then would be the best?