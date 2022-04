As I was a tax resident of California in 2021, I must report the interest and dividends earned as well as net capital gain/loss for my HSA account, which is managed by Fidelity:

Where can I see my interest and dividends earned as well as net capital gain/loss for my Fidelity HSA last year? Am I supposed to go through the history of Activity & Orders and compute them manually, or is there any document already containing this information?