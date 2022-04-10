No, in fact, immigration has been falling for years. The price changes, and they are nationwide, have nothing at all to do with immigration.

Housing prices are very sensitive to supply. The US normally has 101 homes for every 100 households at any given point in time. Housing prices collapsed in 2008 when we had 102 houses per 100 households. It does not take much in either direction to move prices significantly.

It is not clear what is driving current housing price increases, but there appear to be several possible culprits.

First, professional landlords have been buying more homes from existing housing stock that were otherwise owner-occupied homes. Mostly these are hedge funds, real estate investment trusts, and private equity. When more people compete for the same resource, prices rise. The one with the deepest pockets gets the house.

Second, COVID disrupted American logistics in multiple ways. The big, obvious one is that a sick worker doesn't show up for work. If that worker is in a key role, such as a dock worker, nothing happens. When nothing happens, it filters on down to truckers, warehouses, and so on. That triggers excess ordering.

If I need lumber and I believe some of my orders will not be filled, I order far more lumber than I need from multiple sources. Of course, so does everybody else. That drives up the prices of housing materials.

Third, more people died last year than were born. Seventy-five percent of America's counties had more deaths than births and four states had all of their counties report net deaths. The dead workers will not be at work this year. Some of the problems are exacerbated for housing because most materials come from "red" states.

COVID rates were generally higher, as were death and disability in "red" states. Rural areas are generally the resource producing areas of any country. In my area, during delta, one in twenty-five unvaccinated, infected persons died while only one in nine-hundred and sixty-two people died if they were infected and vaccinated. I don't think omicron's numbers are out yet because people are still in the hospital from it.

COVID is a disease of the epithelium, the organ that lines your blood vessels, the interior of the chambers of your heart, and the outer lining of every other organ. That is why it triggers such a large systemic response in the body. Roughly five to ten percent of COVID patients end up disabled for the long term. I don't have specific data to break out vaccinated from unvaccinated.

In the US, that is millions of people who cannot return to work, maybe ever.

You cannot make a nail or cut a board if you are at home. Replacement homes are not being built. Remember, housing is very price sensitive to supply. You only need one element of a construction process to fail for the whole thing to fail. I have a friend who ordered a replacement piece of equipment for their home six months ago, they are told they are hoping to get it in within the next six months.

Imagine a contractor that was unable to buy doorknobs. It wouldn't matter if they could get boards. You cannot sell a house with one missing piece, like having almost all of the windows. The shortages are planetwide, though some countries have managed it better than others.

Fourth, housing codes in the US restrict certain types of housing. That has resulted in a barbell-like construction where there are low-income and high-income houses, but nowhere for middle income homes. Some types of homes are in more demand than others in some markets.

Fifth, the money supply is difficult to contract if you have a fiat currency without having other politically undesirable consequences. To hold prices roughly stable, overall, the supply of money should have contracted when the supply of goods and services contracted. The demand for money per capita would have fell. The supply of money didn't fall, so prices increased.

Sixth, some people moved or left the construction industry during COVID. Even where workers exist, many exist in the wrong city or are happier in a different industry.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will have a further impact, but it is a bit challenging to determine if it will be up or down.

Ukraine has roughly 30% of the planet's topsoil. Taking some of Ukraine out of the food chain will probably mean that we will be short 400 million-1.2 billion meals per day, planet-wide. That will spike food prices. Ukraine is also a principal producer of a number of raw materials such as semi-finished iron.

On the other hand, it would be expected that downward shocks to raw materials would force the planet into a recession. That does not so much affect the demand for homes so much as their quality. Real incomes should fall, but maybe not in a specific locality.

I am afraid price increases are here to stay for a while. None of this will change anytime soon, unless somebody can change physical reality.