I have found a job posting that contained a brief job description and an E-Mail for contact for those interested.

The first reply I got was with full job description, budget, and, at the bottom, asking for a quote for the full project.

The next reply didnt make sence at all as they explained how would the payment work. They said they can only pay by US paycheck that they need to physically send to one of my friends, it will be delivered by UPS in the 24hrs window, and that will be considered advance payment. After I cash out the check, I would start working.

Obviously a scam since I dont think anyone would propose advance payment to a person they only met via email a few hours prior.

What bugs me is how would the scam go. They asked for full name of the recipient, address and phone number. Sensitive info, i know, but i still can not think of a way this scam would go.