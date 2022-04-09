1

It's my understanding that one can avoid paying taxes on savings bond interest if the money from the bond is put into a 529 college savings plan. My question is about the apparent requirement that the bond owner be at least 24 when the bond was issued (found e.g. here.)

In 1992 my grandmother purchased a series EE savings bond for me. I was listed as the beneficiary. I was 8 years old.

The first requirement is that the bonds must have been issued after 1989 to a person who was at least 24 years old before the bond's issue date.

Was it "issued to" my grandmother, or to me?

It was also listed as payable-on-death to my father, who was over 24, if that makes any difference.

It just reached full maturity this month, so I have redeemed it. I'd like to put the money in a 529 plan for my son, aged 10. Currently I'm 38.

