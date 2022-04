On the surface a 1031 exchange seems like a no brainer if someone is selling property and buying a qualified property.

However, it seems that if I use a 1031 exchange my accelerated depreciation on the target property will be less.

How can I calculate the comparison?

My interest in avoiding the 1031 exchange if there is not enough difference is that I would need to find a seller that will cooperate with me and that will lower the number of target properties I can consider.