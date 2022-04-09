0

I understand there are a few similar questions here but for this I'm going purely by numbers for a fair equity split of residential property. I've rounded the numbers for ease.

I'm interested in equity per party at purchase, equity now, and a formula for the equations. Happy to provide more information if required. Appreciate the help 🙏

Property
Purchase price: 1,300,000
Current value: 1,500,000
Current owing: 1,100,000

Party A.
Deposit: 220k
Payments: 25k
Total: 245k

Party B.
Deposit: 20k
Payments: 25k
Total: 45k

