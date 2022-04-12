0

I'm located in the US and over 18.

Basically, I verified my parent's bank account and deposited money via ACH from my parent's bank account into my Robinhood account. My parent did allow this transaction, but I was unaware it was against Robinhood's Customer Agreement at the time. I found out recently, after they asked for bank statements, that one name on the bank account has to be yours. I assume my account will be terminated after their team actually reviews the statements I sent.

My question is, after my account is terminated, can Robinhood keep my funds, and my (big) gains from investing? Will they eventually send me my funds (including gains) back after investigating and finding out that it was not a fraudulent transaction? I was open and gave them all the information they asked for, including that the source of the funds was gifts from my parent. I assume they will call my parent's bank to investigate the transaction? How should I deal with the coming termination of my account?

  • 1
    Of course they cannot keep it. But they might return all the money to where the start amount came from (your parent's account). And it could take a while.
    – Aganju
    Apr 9 at 6:37
  • Okay, thanks for the information. If the bank closes my parent's account for doing this, what do I do then? Can I get them to send a check in the mail?
    – bigbluegreencat
    Apr 9 at 6:48
    Your parents' bank doesn't care about this and won't close their account.
    – gaefan
    2 days ago

